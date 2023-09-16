Booker T Calls Jade Cargill 'Perfect Star For WWE,' Would Rush Her To The Main Roster

With reports surfacing of Jade Cargill potentially jumping ship from AEW to WWE, there's been chatter surrounding how WWE might introduce "That B***h" to its audience. While some have argued that Cargill would be better off polishing her in-ring skills on WWE's developmental brand "WWE NXT" before jumping to the main roster, others have made the case for Cargill to be fast-tracked to either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" simply due to her undeniable star presence. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is siding with the latter group, and believes Cargill would instantly shine on WWE's main roster.

"Jade Cargill has WWE written all over her," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame." "She's a WWE superstar. It's not that she couldn't fit in AEW ... I'm saying she is what WWE has always promoted ... that super-athlete, that super-soldier. This is something I anticipated. Her star power is so huge right now ... they [AEW] put the title [TBS Championship] on her but didn't even have to make her the champion. She was still the focal point of that whole thing." Booker acknowledged that although Cargill is "a little green" with her in-ring ability, she's grown leaps and bounds as a performer since debuting in 2020.

"I think in the WWE, she's going to progress a whole lot quicker," Booker continued. "WWE is not going to put her in positions where she's got to do a lot of the stuff that those girls in AEW want to do — like go out there and have a deathmatch or one of those crazy matches. In WWE, her star power is gonna grow like crazy. She's gonna be a megastar in WWE."