Backstage Talk On WWE's Reported Interest In AEW Star Jade Cargill

Fightful Select broke the news late Wednesday night that former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is believed to be exiting AEW and headed to WWE. The September 15 episode of "AEW Rampage" where she challenges Kris Statlander in an awaited rematch could end up being her last AEW appearance.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that those in WWE were under the belief that Cargill was coming in on the main roster rather than reporting to "WWE NXT." It was also reported that Cargill's name had been "talked about a lot" in WWE but that a deal was not yet complete despite some feeling the news came out of the blue.

The money that WWE would pay to sign Cargill is said to be more than a developmental deal. While she obviously possesses the star look and athletic ability, her skillset and experience level are not that of a main roster talent. With that being said, WWE has talent that can help her look better if she does end up on "Raw" or "SmackDown." Cargill would also likely wrestle more matches, travel more, and have more exposure on the main roster if she still wanted to pursue outside opportunities like acting.

After her collegiate basketball career, Cargill had a WWE tryout in 2019 but went on to start training under AR Fox, Heath Slater, and QT Marshall, among others. She made her first AEW televised appearance in November 2020 and then had her in-ring debut in March 2021 when she teamed with Shaquille O'Neal against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. In January 2022, she became the inaugural TBS Champion and had a 60-0 winning streak until this past May.