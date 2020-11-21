Fresh off her debut on AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill was on a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast where she talked about her pro wrestling training with both The Nightmare Factory and current Impact star Heath Miller, f.k.a. Heath Slater. Cargill said she was recommended to train there by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

"So that's 'Face 2 Face' down in Atlanta, Georgia," Cargill noted. "Heath Slater came in a couple times, worked with me. Actually, Mark Henry, who's my mentor, he's the one who referred me to that gym along with Teddy, and they made sure that I was prepared to come to AEW and The Nightmare Factory."

Shortly after her Dynamite debut, Cargill signed a multi-year deal with AEW. She said that she had been watching AEW over the past year, and expressed her thanks that she was able to make connections and join AEW.

"Actually, I watched a lot of AEW over the past year that you guys had before I became a part of the roster, and I just liked the community you guys had, the different-ness," Cargill revealed. "I'm ready to embark in something new in the wrestling community and that's what grabbed my attention to come to AEW. So that's how the connection came. I was just happy to even have the connection with Tony [Khan] to even have a tryout for a prestigious company."

Cargill revealed that she's been working closely with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. She said that Rhodes worked hard to make sure Cargill's performance was perfect for her debut.

"I've been working with Dustin. Dustin, he's really been geared in," Cargill noted. "He's been making sure that I literally am prepared. He made my debut super easy for me. He talked me through everything, as well as QT at The Nightmare Factory. They've been sitting down, talking to me, rehearsing with me, making sure that everything is perfect. Dustin wouldn't have me out there if it was anything less. They're a relaxing community, but Dustin is my guy, QT's my guy. Love them."

Cargill spoke on how Rhodes was as a coach, saying "he's old school." She noted that her athletic background in college basketball made his coaching style a perfect fit for her.

"It's amazing. Dustin is all in when it comes to the women's division, as well as QT," Cargill said. "He's very honest. If he feels like you're out there looking crazy, he will definitely tell you that you're out there looking crazy, and he's old school. So he really educates you about a lot of things, and being that I came from more of an athletic background, I need that. He's, right now, my mentor in AEW. I love it."

Cargill revealed that she trains with Marshall at The Nightmare Factory at least four-five days a week. She talked about her commitment to grow and get better to help out AEW's women's division get better.

"I train with QT Marshall at The Nightmare Factory," Cargill stated. "For the most part, [I'm there] at least four-five days a week. Whenever he calls me up, I'm like, 'Alright, let's go,' and we'll go because I'm there to make the women's division better. And I want to be better, and I feel like I can do nothing but get better. And I don't think anybody has a ceiling in wrestling. Everybody can learn something new, so I'm all for being trained. And, I mean, why not? I love working with QT. He helps me out a lot."

