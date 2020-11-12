AEW has signed Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract.

AEW announced the signing this evening, which comes after Cargill made her debut on last night's AEW Dynamite episode. Video from the debut can be seen above. Cargill came out to confront Cody Rhodes and tease a possible AEW appearance by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. She also had a confrontation with Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes.

"I joined AEW because here I have a voice," Jade in a press release issued today. "I'm ready to shake up the women's division, and I'm going to flip this promotion on its head."

Cargill previously trained under QT Marshall at his Nightmare Factory, and at the Face 2 Face Wrestling School owned by Richard Borger and Heath Slater.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan praised Cargill as an exciting addition to the women's roster.

"We're committed to expanding the AEW women's division by signing great athletes," Khan said in the press release. "Jade is an amazing athlete, and she's an exciting addition to our women's roster. I'm confident that fans will enjoy getting to know Jade's strong personality and watching her development as a wrestler after her surprising confrontation with Cody and Brandi Rhodes last night on Dynamite."

Stay tuned for more on Cargill in AEW. Below is AEW's tweet on her signing, along with the full press release sent to us today: