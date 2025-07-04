Kevin Nash Weighs In On Upcoming Goldberg-Gunther Match At WWE SNME

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has talked about Goldberg's upcoming match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event and the contrast in the two talking segments he has had.

Nash discussed Goldberg's interview with Michael Cole on "WWE Raw," a week after Goldberg's face-off with Gunther on the Monday night show. He explained why the interview was done despite Goldberg stating the same things that he did live on "Raw," highlighting how the two were contrasting in nature.

"I think the reason that they did it [the sit-down interview with Cole] the way they did it was, when Gunther closed with his in-ring [promo], it just made such a sharp contrast," he said on "Kliq This." "I thought it was night and day. I just think that if Bill — Bill already went out there and spit in his face the week before, so Bill had already been 120 and the only place he had to go was the other way."

Nash believes the interview made Goldberg look special and stated that the Hall of Famer came across as articulate and well-spoken, pointing to certain words Goldberg used during the conversation. Nash thinks that having Goldberg on WWE TV will draw in more viewers than anyone else. The veteran star also criticized former wrestling stars who have tried to bury Goldberg, alleging that they are jealous of him and the opportunity he has received.

"The funniest thing of all this is to listen to ex-wrestling podcast people that have this, 'Why does Goldberg get to come in and get at title?' They're coming for the psychology of the — all it is because they're so fu**ing upset that they're not getting another shot."

Another of Goldberg's former WCW colleagues, Booker T, also defended him, stating that veteran stars who have criticized Goldberg getting a title shot would also jump at the opportunity if WWE gave them one final match.