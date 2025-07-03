Booker T Addresses Wrestlers, Young & Old, Complaining About Goldberg WWE SNME Match

In less than 10 days, Goldberg will compete in the final match of his career when he challenges GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Although some are excited to see the 58-year-old wrestle one last time, many feel that he should've retired already, including some legends in the industry who have voiced their frustration about the match taking place. However, in a recent episode of "Hall of Fame," Booker T called out any wrestling icons criticizing Goldberg's retirement match, claiming they would've laced up their boots again if they were in his shoes.

"I want to reach out to all the guys of that era of Goldberg, the guys of that era that are complaining about Goldberg. 'Why does Goldberg get the shot? Why is he in this match and this guy's not in the match?' ... I want to reach out to those guys because damn it the reason why he's doing it because it's the same thing your ass would have did if WWE called you to be in a final match with GUNTHER in a prime time spot, that's why ... anybody out there complaining can just shut the hell up."

The WWE Hall Of Famer also addressed any young wrestlers who are complaining about Goldberg's return at Saturday Night's Main Event. "To the young guys who may have a problem with it, you better hope and wish and pray that you're of the caliber of a Goldberg one day to where the company feel that you have that much to bring to the table still at that age."

Booker continued by stating that he would've accepted the invitation to wrestle GUNTHER if WWE offered him the opportunity, and believes that any legend who could still physically walk to the ring would've done so as well.

