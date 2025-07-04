AEW & ROH Star Danhausen Announces Birth Of First Child

Very nice, very evil, very... fatherly? AEW and ROH star Danhausen announced yesterday on social media that his wife gave birth to their first son, Victor Morgan Danhausen. In the replies to his post, Danhausen commended his wife as the couple received congratulations from figures like Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, RJ City, and more.

Danhausen and his wife, burlesque performer Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière, welcomed the child on July 2, joining a family that also includes de Rière's daughter from a previous relationship. The two first announced the pregnancy in January, with Danhausen sharing the news through an ultrasound picture held by a grotesque doll featuring his trademark facepaint.

Although he is still reportedly under contract and has been able to continue working on the indies, Danhausen has rarely appeared on AEW or ROH programming over the past year and a half. Last month, it was reported that Danhausen's contract would expire in July, freeing him up to sign with another company in the near future, should he choose to entertain any offers.

Earlier this year, Danhausen addressed his AEW absence, revealing that he'd continued to show up to tapings for some time only to be told that the company didn't have anything for him to do. Eventually, he was told that he could stay home and they'd let him know if he was needed. Danhausen made an ROH appearance at Final Battle late last year, creating some belief that he'd be brought back into the fold, but he has yet to reappear on TV since.