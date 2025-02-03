Danhausen Gets Candid About His Absence From AEW Television

AEW star Danhausen has been a curious case over the past year or so, mainly because he hasn't been around. Despite long being a cult figure within wrestling, the "very nice, very evil" star disappeared from AEW and ROH TV in early 2024, leading to speculation on where he was and if he was even still with AEW at all.

In a rare, out of character interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Danhausen revealed that, for a time, he was still backstage at AEW shows during his absence. He then got candid about the whole experience.

"For a long time I was there, I just wasn't doing anything," Danhausen said. "Which is like 'If you don't have anything for me, that's fine. But I feel like we have to find something for me.' At some point, they were just like 'You can just stay home.' And I was like 'Okay, cool. That's great, because I appreciate that, because then I'm not just being brought out to whatever.' And then they were letting me do the indies and doing the conventions, and it just helps me, again, stay sharp, which is, in turn, for them. And also, still, I always looked at that as I'm still representing the company then, in a way, because I'm on these shows. So that's better than me just not being seen on the show."

Danhausen's hiatus ended at ROH Final Battle in December, and while he's not sure what's next, Danhausen is at least pleased with the reception fans gave him.

"Seemed like there was a big reaction," Danhausen said. "Now it's kind of seeing where that's going to go, what's going to happen, figuring it out still. But I would like to be presented on TV, because I think the character's for TV."

