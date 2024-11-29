Update On Danhausen's AEW Status, Recent Contact With The Company

With sporadic appearances at his most recent home promotion since 2022, AEW, Danhausen remains absent-hausen. Following a cryptic message he posted on his Instagram in May, where he noted only believing in himself and belonging nowhere, many ponder what is going on backstage between the "Very Nice, Very Evil" star and AEW. According to Fightful Select, there may be some answers on both sides' statuses, but it still remains vague on what's next for the fan-favorite. That said, it appears both parties spoke in September, but creative plans to have him come back remain unchanged.

As noted in previous write-ups, Danhausen and AEW have remained in ongoing contact for him to work independent events. There have been public reports that AEW was under the impression the 34-year-old athlete wanted to prioritize independent bookings over his current position with the company, including appearances on "AEW Collision." In his defense, Danhausen has mentioned that family-related issues have limited his availability, but it does not mean he would deny the opportunity to return to AEW or ROH programming soon, should a call come in. Despite a torn pectoral that left him sidelined for most of 2023, Danhausen is back in the ring, making his rounds around the independent scene, even picking up championship gold in Black Label Pro, Full Impact Pro, and GCW.

Time is of the essence regarding how soon AEW will pitch Danhausen's long-awaited comeback, as his contract with AEW expires in summer 2025. The ball remains in AEW's court on how soon the Detroit native will return to television. So far in his AEW career, he has not captured any gold, although he's had two promising title contention shots for the FTW Title and AEW World Tag Team Championship before his injury. His last onscreen appearance was on ROH this past February, with a singles victory over Brandon Cutler.