Danhausen Posts Cryptic Message About His Future Amid AEW Absence

Absent AEW star Danhausen gave a cryptic address on social media. The former ROH star has not been seen on AEW programming since December last year, having only returned previously to reunite with Orange Cassidy during the Thanksgiving special episode of "AEW Dynamite." However, he has continued to work on the independent circuit and even held the GCW World title – only to lose it to Matt Cardona moments later. Danhausen added fuel to speculation that he could be on the outs from AEW after his most recent Instagram post.

Advertisement

"I answer to none. I belong nowhere. I believe in nothing except myself," the caption read.

Danhausen signed with AEW in January 2022 after ROH went on hiatus in December 2021. At the time of his signing, he was one of the most popular names on the independent circuit thanks to his comedic interactions with the likes of CM Punk at conventions, and he was immediately aligned with Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends. He's had two unsuccessful title shots in AEW — first an FTW title match against Ricky Starks which he lost in a minute-and-a-half, and then at Revolution last year when he and Orange Cassidy challenged for the AEW Tag Championships in a fatal four-way.

Advertisement

It was during that match that Danhausen suffered a torn pectoral which kept him sidelined until November. His last involvement in the company thus far came at AEW Worlds End in December, as part of the battle royal for a cash-in contract at the TNT Championship which was won by Killswitch.