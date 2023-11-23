Danhausen Returns From Injury On AEW Dynamite, Reunites With Orange Cassidy

Danhausen is officially back in AEW!

Just before he joined forces with Katsuyori Shibata and HOOK to face "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager in trios action on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite", Orange Cassidy declared that he had a Thanksgiving surprise for the Chicago crowd. The "Very Nice, Very Evil" one then made his way down to the ring to a warm reception to be in the corner of the reigning International Champion and his teammates, helping them to pick up the victory by grabbing the attention of Hager.

Cassidy and Danhausen are no strangers to one another, having been aligned for quite some time along with Best Friends. The pair have previously tagged with one another on a number of occasions dating back to AEW Full Gear last year.

Danhausen's return had first been teased in a video on the October 6 episode of "AEW Rampage", with him further creating buzz when he took to his X earlier this month. He had been out of action since March after he sustained a torn pectoral during a Four Way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at AEW Revolution.