Photo: Danhausen Teases AEW Return With Iconic Batman Panel

Vignettes teasing the return of Danhuasen to AEW programming have been airing for weeks, and it seems as though the "Very Nice, Very Evil" performer could be making his comeback imminently. Danhausen took to X this morning to post an iconic Batman panel with his face plastered over the superhero's silhouette. The source of that panel? The classic Frank Miller series titled "The Dark Knight Returns."

Danhausen is a noted comic book fan, especially of The Caped Crusader. The AEW star recently collaborated with DC Comics to re-release a classic issue of "Batman" with Danhausen in place of the Joker on the cover (via Instagram). The use of the recognizable panel seems like a pointed tease ahead of tonight's "AEW Dynamite," taking place just one day after Halloween.

It's been nearly eight months since Danhausen competed in the ring. The 33-year-old last took part in a match at AEW Revolution on March 5, teaming with Orange Cassidy against The Gunns, The Acclaimed, and the duo of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Danhausen later revealed that he tore his pectoral muscle at Revolution during the tag match and he has been absent from the promotion since.

Before his injury, Danhausen was aligned with Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Berretta, and Kris Statlander of Best Friends. The recent vignettes building to Danhausen's return seem to have a bit of a darker edge, however, possibly indicating a new direction for the character going forward. Either way, it doesn't seem Danhausen fans will have to wait much longer to find out.