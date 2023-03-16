Danhausen Reveals Major Injury He Suffered At AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution came and went on Sunday, March 5 with "Hangman" Adam Page defeating Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry finally putting his feud with Christian Cage to rest, and AEW World Champion MJF outlasting Bryan Danielson in a 60-Minute Iron Man match that required sudden death to finish. It also saw Orange Cassidy and Danhausen put up a valiant effort, yet ultimately fall short, in their pursuit of the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, the loss wasn't the worst part of his night. Not only did Danhausen fall victim to the match-ending pinfall, but he suffered a serious injury that night as well. Thursday, he took to Twitter to reveal the extent of the injury.

"Hello, Danhausen tore his pec at AEW Revolution.," he tweeted. "~When Armageddons been locked and loaded, Danhausen will come back for you~"

Danhausen did not indicate any sort of timetable for his return. He made his AEW debut just over a year ago, making a surprise appearance on the January 26 episode of "Dynamite" during a Lights Out Match between Cassidy and Adam Cole. In the year since, Danhausen has aligned himself with several AEW performers including the current FTW Champion, Hook. Most recently, he's become the latest ally to Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta). And while Danhausen has held championship gold in smaller promotions such as Black Label Pro and Full Impact Pro, he's yet to win a title in AEW.

Here's hoping for a speedy, yet also perhaps spooky and evil, return.