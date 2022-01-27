During the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite — a lights out, anything goes match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole — an unexpected appearance by ROH’s Danhausen occurred.

As seen in the video clip below, Cole was going to retrieve a steel chair from underneath the ring but was struggling to pull it out. Suddenly, Danhausen came out from under the ring, holding the opposite side of the steel chair.

The crowd cheered in surprise, and Danhuasen struck a pose and opened his eyes wide at Adam Cole. This allowed Orange Cassidy to gain the upper hand while Danhausen was distracting his opponent.

After the appearance wrapped up, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter and confirmed that Danhausen is officially All Elite. You can see the announcement below.

The former ROH star recently filled out an application to work with “A&W”, giving a nod towards the legitimate deal with AEW. The wrestler who is notorious for his humor added several references towards Tony Khan’s company when he filled out the form. All of his job references were AEW related, as he wrote: ‘Tony – boss – takes care of business. CM Punk – great friend. Billy Ass – strength coach.”

At the moment, Danhausen is out of action due to an injury he suffered on Halloween night. He broke his leg during that match, which he has been rehabilitating ever since. The former ROH star revealed recently that he’s hoping to be back in action this February.

You can see the clip from AEW Dynamite below:

