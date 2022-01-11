AEW star CM Punk is set to induct women’s wrestling pioneer Dave Prazak into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Punk and GCW announced this week that Punk will be the one to induct Prazak into the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class on Saturday, January 22 in New York City.

Punk and Prazak have been friends for years, and Prazak once served as Punk’s manager on the indies. Prazak founded the SHIMMER women’s wrestling promotion in November 2005, and has also found success as a manager and commentator. He is seen as a key figure in the expansion of women’s wrestling, and is currently working behind-the-scenes for MLW.

The inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony will stream live and for free on the GCW YouTube channel. The event will take place at The Cutting Room in New York City, and will be presented by GCW and Orange Crush.

Below is the updated line-up for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, along with the announcement on Punk and Prazak:

* Dave Prazak, inducted by CM Punk

* Jerry Lynn, inducted by Sean Waltman

* Homicide, inducted by Chris Dickinson

* Ruckus, inducted by Sonjay Dutt

* Tracy Smothers, inducted by TBA

* LuFisto, inducted by TBA

