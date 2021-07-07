MLW has hired Dave Prazak to spearhead the women’s division.

Major League Wrestling announced today that Prazak has joined their office of wrestling operations. Prazak, who is recognized as one of the foremost promoters of women’s pro wrestling, will focus on the summer launch of the MLW women’s division.

“During my twenty-five years working in the sport thus far, I’ve had the opportunity to serve in a number of different capacities, for many companies which have focused on different types of professional wrestling,” Prazak said in a press release. “It is that variety of styles, and the right mix of different elements which makes me most excited to join the team at Major League Wrestling. I’ve loved the way that MLW has provided its audience with a roster of amazing talent from around world, and I look forward to offering my own contributions to the company going forward. Having focused greatly on the promotion of women’s wrestling over the years, I value the chance to assist some very deserving SHIMMER athletes in receiving opportunities to grow by entering the MLW ranks. The addition of more women to MLW events in the future will only add to the wonderful variety already featured as part of the MLW product.”

Prazak founded the SHIMMER women’s wrestling promotion in November 2005, and has also found success as a manager and commentator. He is seen as a key figure in the expansion of women’s wrestling.

SHIMMER, which operates out of the Chicago area, was asked by a fan on Twitter this week about their future. They responded with, “We’re currently looking at our options, schedule wise, to try to get back to business in Berwyn later this year. We should have an announcement soon!”

The promotion also re-tweeted the MLW announcement on Prazak today. Their last show, Volume 118, was held in October 2020 at The Collective.

Stay tuned for more.