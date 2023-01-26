Danhausen Celebrates One Year With AEW

Danhausen officially debuted on AEW one year ago today on the Beach Break edition of "Dynamite," and since his debut, he has caused all kinds of trouble — whether that's putting spells on opponents or just causing mayhem, fans have come to cheer for him. Danhausen took to Twitter to celebrate his special anniversary with AEW: "1 year ago Danhausen debuted for @AEW & became Very Elite, Very Evil Thank you @TonyKhan for giving Danhausen a television job while still having a broken leg & only being half powerful. You'll never get a Danhausen curse because of this. 2023 ~ Danhausen takes over television."

Over the past year, Danhausen has only wrestled a handful of matches, with him still healing from a broken leg when he signed with AEW last January. Since his leg has healed, Danhausen has competed in 15 matches — with his first match occurring four and a half months after his debut. He has picked up victories on "AEW Dark" against talent such as Jake Something and Peter Avalon. Danhausen's biggest victories to date include a victory on the 2022 Double or Nothing Buy In against Mark Sterling and Tony Nese alongside HOOK, and on the 2022 Full Gear Zero Hour against The Factory alongside Best Friends.

Danhausen's merch has been near the top of the most purchased on Pro Wrestling Tees over the past year. Along with being near the top with Punk, the former AEW World Champion recently praised Danhausen in a special feature in The New York Times Magazine.