CM Punk And Tony Khan Contribute To New York Times Danhausen Piece

It's no secret that things aren't the best between Tony Khan and CM Punk right now, what with everything that transpired following All Out. But it would appear that there's still at least one thing Punk and Khan can agree on: They sure love that Danhausen.

Both Punk and Khan contributed quotes to a recent New York Times Magazine article that focused on the very nice, very evil AEW star. While discussing Danhausen, Khan revealed his philosophy when it comes to taking indie talent — as Danhausen was before signing with AEW – and keeping the essence of what made them popular when transitioning them to AEW's stage.

"I like to take people's presentation once it's gotten over, once it's gotten popular and been accepted," Khan said. "If you find people that have gotten over with a smaller, hard-core audience, often if you give them a chance on national television, the hard-core audience will vouch for them."

Punk added thoughts related to developing a persona in front of an ever-changing wrestling audience. However, his main point was how the most important thing about something that's over with the audience is that it's over, not whether it makes sense or not. "I don't know why they like that, but they like it," Punk said.

Danhausen has his own fences to help mend, which could serve as a good example for some of his colleagues as to how it's done. Tensions have been high between the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy ever since Cassidy beat Trent Beretta to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on "AEW Rampage" two weeks. Then, Danhausen was the only friend of Cassidy's to accompany him to the ring at "Battle of the Belts," where Cassidy defeated Kip Sabian.