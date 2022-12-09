CM Punk Jokes That AEW Star Is Responsible For His Injury

CM Punk has had a rough go with the injury bug, and he's pointing the finger at an AEW star. During Punk's first run with the AEW World Championship, he suffered a foot injury that kept him on the shelf for just over two months. The injury bug bit again during his championship match against Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view back in September. Punk tore his left triceps, requiring surgery.

While some say this might be down to bad luck, Punk believes something nefarious may be at play. Taking to Instagram Stories, Punk theorized that Danhausen's curse is to blame.

"Life lesson, don't f**k with Danhausen," Punk said.

Punk recalled the time Danhausen allegedly cursed him.

"He said, 'F**k you Pepsi Phil. I'm going to drink this coke,' and then he cursed me."

Punk and Danhausen have become quite chummy. Punk even wore Danhausen's boots for his All Out match.

Punk's future with AEW seems to be in doubt. After lashing out at "Hangman" Adam Page, Colt Cabana, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks during the post-All Out media scrum, Punk found himself in a backstage brawl with The Elite. Reports claimed that AEW had been looking into the possibility of buying out Punk's contract. As of now, however, his status in AEW is unclear.

During a recent AEW Trios World Championship match between The Elite and Death Triangle, several moves performed by The Elite were callbacks to Punk's time in AEW. They included a spot that saw Omega bite Pac's arm and another where Matt Jackson mocked Punk's botched Buckshot Lariat. Punk's camp reportedly wasn't happy about it.