Backstage Update On CM Punk's AEW Contract Status

Clarity on CM Punk's contractual status with AEW still remains hazy, but a new report Friday suggested that at least one side is ready to move on from the relationship.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that Punk is still under contract with AEW and is getting paid. However, Meltzer reports that while Punk is "ready and willing" to move on to his next project, AEW has not made a move on releasing him yet. Punk, a.k.a. Phil Brooks, has been off of AEW television since his participation in an alleged backstage brawl back in early September following the company's marquee All Out pay-per-view. The reported fight — which apparently saw Punk and Ace Steel get in an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' Matt and Nick Jackson — took place after Punk called them out as part of an expletive-filled tirade during the All Out media scrum.

Punk was stripped of his AEW World Heavyweight Championship following the incident, while Omega and The Young Bucks were stripped of their AEW World Trios Championship. All five men involved were indefinitely taken off of AEW television and Steel was released from the company last month. However, while Punk's status remains in limbo, Omega and The Young Bucks have since returned to programming. Some around the business, such as Dax Harwood, have spoke out in support of Punk's character, while many have criticized the former WWE and AEW champion for his role in the alleged incident. Others have gone as far as to question whether Punk would ever wrestle again and some have questioned whether a company like WWE would be willing to hire Punk again.