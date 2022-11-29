Freddie Prinze Jr. Discusses What's Next For CM Punk After AEW Run

Freddie Prinze Jr. is weighing in on CM Punk's future now that the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion has been off television for nearly three months.

On the latest episode of the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, the actor and former WWE creative team member questioned whether Punk's body and mentality can handle another run in pro wrestling.

Punk earned heat with fans and fellow wrestlers after calling out several AEW stars and executives during a media scrum following All Out in September. He later got into an alleged legitimate fight backstage with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, resulting in a reported suspension. Punk, who is also dealing with a reported tricep injury, has not been on TV since the incident.

"I don't know if he wrestles again," Prinze Jr. said Tuesday. "His body wasn't able to hold up. He was getting hurt a lot, as we all do when we get older. His patience wasn't able to hold up in dealing with a younger generation."

Prinze Jr. said he doesn't know how Punk "moves forward" after the All Out incident.

"I don't know where he goes from here. I don't know if he wrestles again. I don't know if he needs to wrestle again if it's in his heart. I think in his heart he needed to or he wouldn't have come back. There were stories he wanted to tell. The MJF story that he told was the best wrestling story I've seen in 20 years, so he still had a contribution he could make. But if you can't get along with your coworkers at all and you resent the younger generation for everything they are and everything they believe in, I don't know where you fit in in modern wrestling. I just don't know."