Reported Reaction From Those Close To CM Punk Regarding The Elite's Trolling

The Elite's return to wrestling has certainly been met with an interesting reaction so far, being beloved at the Full Gear pay-per-view last Saturday, while they were met with a less warm reaction on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday in Chicago. Chants of "CM Punk" were only fired up even more by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks deciding to troll the former two-time AEW World Champion throughout their match against Death Triangle.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," people close to CM Punk were not happy with what happened in the encounter. The match saw Omega bite the arm of PAC, which was a clear nod to the fact that he was bitten by former AEW Producer Ace Steel during the infamous post-All Out brawl. On top of that, Matt Jackson also went for the Buckshot Lariat, which is "Hangman" Adam Page's finisher, but he botched the move, which seemed to be about Punk messing up the move previously.

The six-man tag team match also featured Omega hitting Punk's finisher, the GTS which is why it is unsurprising that people close to Punk weren't impressed by how things went down. The fact that The Elite openly made so many references to him has sparked a debate amongst fans, with some believing this is a clear sign that he will be returning when he is healthy, while others think the complete opposite.

The status of Punk in AEW is unknown at this point, with Tony Khan refusing to comment on the situation outside of praising the contributions that Punk made in the ring for his company. There have been claims that AEW is working on buying out Punk's contract, which would bring an end to his spell with AEW, but that remains to be seen. Meanwhile, The Elite were defeated by Death Triangle again on Wednesday, meaning they are 2-0 down in their best-of-seven series.