The Elite Trolls CM Punk During Match On AEW Dynamite

In case you haven't heard, back in September, some of AEW's top stars were... in hot water. After the All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk spoke at a post-show media scrum. Before any questions could be asked by reporters, Punk exploded. He threw verbal shots at a number of individuals: Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and of course, the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). A physical backstage altercation involving Punk, Omega, the Bucks, and others followed the media scrum tirade. The AEW World Championship held by Punk and The Elite's trios titles were declared vacant while all parties involved were pulled from AEW programming.

The Elite returned to AEW programming at Saturday's Full Gear PPV, and their next stop was Wednesday night's "Dynamite" in Chicago, Illinois: Punk's hometown.

As The Elite made their entrance to take on Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo), the crowd let them know just how they felt. In contrast to chants of "F*** CM Punk" at Full Gear, the crowd on Wednesday chanted, "F*** The Elite." But The Elite ate it up. In fact, they began to mock Punk and the Chicago crowd. Omega bit Pac's arm, an apparent reference to what Ace Steel reportedly did to Omega during the backstage brawl after All Out.

It didn't end there. The Bucks' Matt Jackson pretended to botch a Buckshot Lariat, mocking Punk's own botch of "Hangman" Page's finisher. Then, to put the nail in the coffin, Omega hit Pac with Punk's finisher, the GTS. The move nearly got the victory for Omega's team.

Despite their efforts, The Elite lost their match against Death Triangle Wednesday night. That puts Death Triangle up 2-0 against The Elite in their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Titles.