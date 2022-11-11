Eric Bischoff On Whether Triple H Should Welcome CM Punk Back To WWE - Exclusive

Bischoff, whose new book "Grateful" is out Friday, admitted that he could be wrong about a second Punk WWE run being a bad idea. But the former "Raw" General Manager went into a handful of reasons he doesn't think Punk would find success in returning to the company he walked out of in 2014.

"He's old, he's fragile, he was never in great shape to begin with, he didn't start out as an athlete, and now at [44] years old, he's fragile as hell," Bischoff said. "So what would you do [with him]? Especially in WWE, where the intensity, and the physicality, and the schedule is so much more than it is in AEW, just the sheer workload."

Bischoff believes that Punk "pretty much crapped the bed the way he handled himself" in AEW, referring to Punk's post-show media comments that allegedly instigated the backstage fight. Many fans have taken the side of Omega and the Young Bucks, and recent reports have suggested the number of wrestlers who support Punk backstage has dwindled, as well.

"I think the audience has kind of turned on him," Bischoff said. "I'm sure he still has some die-hard fans out there and all that, everybody does, but the general audience, I think he left a really bad taste in their mouth, and they realize that that mystique is no longer there, and he's just another guy. So I don't see the value. I can't imagine it."