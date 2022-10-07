Behind-The-Scenes News Regarding Whether Ace Steel Is Still With AEW

CM Punk had a lot of things to get off his chest at the post-All Out media scrum, and it certainly did not sit well with everyone. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega took umbrage with his words, resulting in a backstage altercation that led to multiple suspensions for anyone that was involved, no matter how minor — indefinite suspensions were handed down to the aforementioned Elite and Punk. As a consequence, Punk was stripped of his AEW World Championship and Omega and the Bucks vacated their newly-won AEW World Trios Championships.

The whole incident has put AEW CEO Tony Khan between a rock and a hard place, unable to comment on anything that happened or where things are moving forward, telling Variety recently, "The whole thing, I just can't talk about it." However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ace Steel, who was also involved in the fracas, and the others are all still with AEW despite their suspensions remaining active and no word on when they may possibly come to an end. The investigation of what occurred at All Out is still ongoing with potential legal action still on the table.

Steel was at Punk's side during the behind-the-scenes melee, as the two's friendship dates back over two decades. Steel was one of Punk's main trainers when the "Second City Saint" decided to pursue professional wrestling. Many fans who were unaware of Steel's identity prior to the week of All Out learned quickly when he was involved with Punk signing an open contract for an AEW World Championship match on the "Dynamite" before the pay-per-view.