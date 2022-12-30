AEW Rampage Live Coverage (12/30) - All-Atlantic Title Match, TBS Championship Match, Swerve Strickland Vs. Wheeler Yuta And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on December 30, 2022, coming to you from the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado!

Orange Cassidy will be defending his All-Atlantic Championship against longtime best friend, Trent Beretta. Kip Sabian approached "Freshly Squeezed" this past Wednesday to request a title shot due to the fact that he eliminated him last week from the 300,000 Dollar Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royale. However, he was quickly reminded that Beretta eliminated him from the match straight afterwards and Cassidy used his logic against him to grant Beretta the opportunity instead. What will happen when the two allies collide?

The TBS Championship will also be on the line, as undefeated titleholder Jade Cargill goes head-to-head with former Baddie Kiera Hogan. Cargill booted Hogan from The Baddies at the end of last month after being unhappy with her performance as part of the group. Will Hogan become the first person to beat Cargill and etch her name in the history books, or will Cargill become 46-0?

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland will be squaring off with Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta after Yuta threw out the challenge on "Dynamite". Swerve made waves after betraying former tag team partner Keith Lee at "Dynamite: Holiday Bash" and aligning himself with Mogul Associates (Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman). Which man will come out on top?

Additionally, fans will be hearing from AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Sting, and Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt.

We are live! Excalibur, Paul Wight, Kip Sabian, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta wait in the ring, with Danhausen and Chuck Taylor at ringside.