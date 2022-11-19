Best Friends Match Added To AEW Full Gear Zero Hour

The finishing touches to tonight's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view were made on last night's episode of "AEW Rampage." While the main card remains unchanged, all three matches for Zero Hour have been announced, completing the line-up for one of AEW's biggest events of the year.

While he won't be defending his All-Atlantic Championship at Full Gear, Orange Cassidy will take part in Zero Hour, as he challenged QT Marshall and The Factory to a 10-man tag match on the show. During a backstage segment on Rampage, Cassidy and fellow Best Friends Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta laid down the challenge, although they appeared to be two men down. NJPW star Rocky Romero, who is Beretta's Roppongi Vice tag team partner, entered the fray, leaving Best Friends with only one more spot to fill. Cassidy then teased a mystery partner that won't be announced until the match begins, but the teaser that was shown clearly implies that Danhausen will be the fifth man.

A feud between the two factions has been brewing in recent weeks, with Lee Johnson attacking Danhausen on "AEW Dark: Elevation" and joining The Factory in the process. The feud continued to heat up when Johnson challenged Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Championship in a losing effort on the November 11 episode of "AEW Rampage."

While it seems obvious that Danhausen will be the fifth member of the Best Friends team, it could be a misdirect. While it would be hard for Best Friends to call in a favor from any other CHAOS members due to the NJPW x STARDOM crossover show happening the same night, the AEW originals could very well have a surprise up their sleeves.