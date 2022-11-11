AEW Rampage Live Coverage (11/11) - All-Atlantic Title Match, World Title Eliminator Tournament Matches, Nyla Rose Holds Open Challenge

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on November 11, 2022!

"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy will be putting his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against The Factory's Lee Johnson. Cassidy looks to seek revenge on Johnson after Johnson betrayed his ally, Danhausen, during a match he had with QT Marshall on "Dark: Elevation" a couple of weeks ago. Will a new champion be crowned tonight?

Two first round matches in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament are also set to take place tonight. Bandido will go head to head with La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush while The Embassy's Brian Cage will also be taking on Dante Martin. The winner of the tournament will become the new number one contender for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship and earn themselves a future title shot. Which two men will become one step closer to doing so tonight?

Self-declared TBS Champion Nyla Rose will be holding an open challenge for anyone who wants to face off with her. Rose stole the TBS Championship from titleholder Jade Cargill during Battle of the Belts IV last month following her successful defense against Willow Nightingale. Cargill has made her feelings about the theft known, becoming increasingly irate over the past several weeks. Who will answer the call?

In addition, Jungle Boy will come face to face with longtime rivals Christian Cage and Luchasaurus. Cage blindsided Jungle Boy with an attack at Road Rager back in June after he and Luchasaurus lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships to The Young Bucks. Luchasaurus later sided with Cage and the duo have since played mind games, as well as launched several surprise attacks on Jungle Boy. What will happen when the three men clash?