NJPW And STARDOM Announce Card For 'Historic X-Over' Event

New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM will present their first joint show together on Sunday, November 20, in Ariake Arena. The event, titled Historic X-Over, will feature eight matches with two championships on the line.

In the main event, Mayu Iwatani will battle KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane in WWE, in a tournament finals match to crown the very first IWGP Women's Champion. The bout will mark their first encounter since 2017 before KAIRI went on to win the first WWE Mae Young Classic tournament.

Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP United States Championship against Shota Umino. The two previously clashed at NJPW Royal Quest II in London, however, Umino was unable to score the victory. Elsewhere on the card, The Great Muta will compete in his final NJPW match when he teams with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano to take on Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare, and Great-O-Khan.

Three mixed tag team matches will take place as the women will compete against women, and men compete against men. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Utami Hayashishita will face Maika and Hirooki Goto. Syuri and Tom Lawlor will team up against Giulia with Zack Sabre Jr. Additionally, Tam Nakano and Natsupoi unite with Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru to take on the team of Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, El Desperado, and DOUKI.

From STARDOM, Lady C, AZM, and Saya Kamitani of Queens' Quest take on Donna Del Mondo's Mai Sakurai, Himeka, and Thekla. On the NJPW side, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, and BUSHI will battle United Empire's Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, TJP, Francesco Akira, and Gideon Grey.

Rounding out the card, Lio Rush will team with his CHAOS mates Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, and YOH to go up against HOUSE OF TORTURE's EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO, and Dick Togo.