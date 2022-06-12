Keiji Mutoh, best known for his portrayal of The Great Muta in WCW and NJPW, announced his impending in-ring retirement at the “Cyberfest Festival” earlier today.

Muta, currently signed to Pro Wrestling Noah, appeared at the joint project of DDT, Noah, and Tokyo Joshi Pro, and announced that he will no longer be competing in the ring after this Spring. He intends to have a final 5 matches before he takes off his boots for good.

The longtime veteran returned to pro wrestling this past May after recovering from a hip injury. He has been competing on and off for nearly 40 years now, first debuting in 1984 with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He would go on to be the IWGP Heavyweight Champion with the promotion on four separate occasions throughout his career.

Muta is also recognized as one of the wrestlers that popularized innovative moves that are used often in modern wrestling like the Shining Wizard, the Moonsault, the Muta Lock, and the Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Additionally, he is one of only four wrestlers that was able to capture AJPW’s Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship, NJPW’s IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and Noah’s GHC Heavyweight Championship in his career.

He is also a thirteen-time world tag team champion, including five AJPW World Tag Team Championships, six IWGP Tag Team Championships, one GHC Tag Team Championship, and one WCW World Tag Team Championship. Muta has held an impressive total of 32 Championships over the course of his career, a feat few other wrestlers can proclaim.

