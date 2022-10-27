Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen

Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.

QT Marshall versus Danhausen wrapped up the show, but it didn't come without its fair share of surprises and controversy. Lee Johnson, who has been out of action since May due to injury, made his surprise return as the match carried on. It appeared during the match that Lee was at ringside to help out Danhausen, but ultimately, he cost Danhausen the match by slamming him into the ring post and allowing Marshall to pick up the scraps. AEW's next stops include the live edition of "Rampage" at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, followed by a live "Dynamite" at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday.

While Johnson hasn't been competing in the ring in recent months, his personal life still managed to be exciting, as he's now engaged to House of Black member Julia Hart. It's unclear if Johnson's attack on Danhausen will lead to a long-term feud for the young star, or if it was simply a way to reintroduce him to the AEW audience after a long layoff.