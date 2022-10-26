Chris Jericho Announces ROH World Title Defense For 11/2 AEW Dynamite

After suffering a tag team loss alongside Daniel Garcia to Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli on Wednesday night's "Dynamite," Chris Jericho announced his next defense of the Ring of Honor World Championship. "The Ocho" issued an open challenge for the November 2 "Dynamite" to any former ROH Champion during a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone. Jericho alongside the Jericho Appreciation Society extended his crusade against all former ROH World Champions to include any and all former titleholders from ROH's past.

On the October 18 "Dynamite," Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Championship against former champion Dalton Castle. The match with Castle followed Jericho's successful defenses against two other former ROH World Champions, Bryan Danielson and Bandido on separate episodes of "Dynamite."

Jericho's defense against Bandido in particular earned much fan praise. Jericho himself named it one of his "favorite matches" of his career. The match also left AEW management very pleased with the performance of Bandido, who's reportedly been offered an AEW contract since then. Jericho initially won the championship (his first ROH World Championship win) from Castagnoli on September 21 during the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite."

Jericho recently signed a three-year contract extension with AEW, keeping him with the company through early 2026. With his new contract, Jericho is also assuming some backstage producing and creative roles. Jericho's extended contract may also have WWE implications, as it seems it dashed the hopes within the company that Jericho would come back to WWE for one last run and a Hall of Fame induction.