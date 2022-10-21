Backstage News On WWE's Reaction To Chris Jericho Re-Signing With AEW

Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has signed a new deal with AEW, extending his stay with the company, and showcasing he is happy working there. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there had been an expectation within WWE that when his original deal with AEW was up, he would end up returning.

There was a belief that Jericho would end up going back to WWE for a final run with the company that would finish with an induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Of course, that is something that could still end up happening after the new contract ends, but that is much further down the line now and remains unclear at this point. Jericho had reportedly maintained a good relationship with Vince McMahon, but of course, he is now out of the picture when it comes to the day-to-day operations of WWE.

Considering the star power that he has, and how valuable Jericho has been for WWE he could have been a major signing if he had returned to WWE when his original deal expired. However, that will not be happening anytime soon, and the current ROH World Champion now has increased responsibilities in AEW, as his new deal will see him mentoring young talent, and serving as a producer and creative advisor going forward. After re-upping his contract with AEW, Jericho said, "I really do feel that this is my company. It's tattooed on my heart," making it clear how he feels about AEW, despite all his years in WWE. His last match for WWE took place in Saudi Arabia as he was part of the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, while his most recent appearance was when he was part of the Broken Skull Sessions show, being interviewed by Steve Austin while working for AEW.