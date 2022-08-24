Chris Jericho Reacts To Idea Of Him Returning To WWE To Wrestle Two Top Stars

Chris Jericho is seemingly uninterested in wrestling Kevin Owens and AJ Styles if and when he returns to WWE down the road.

While responding to a fan, who expressed excitement at Jericho potentially wrestling the two veteran Superstars, Jericho wrote on Twitter: "They've already happened....multiple times."

Jericho had wrestled Styles and Owens at WrestleMania 32 and WrestleMania 33, respectively, prior to his departure from WWE in 2018. The latter was the second match on the WrestleMania 33 card, a decision that Jericho was admittedly offended by. In several interviews, including his appearance on Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions," Jericho implied that WWE's handling of his match against Owens — which was built up for nearly a year — contributed to his WWE exit.

Jericho told talkSport last year that his feud with Owens was "originally meant to lead to the main event of WrestleMania" and when he realized that WWE "didn't care about the feud," he knew it was time for him to depart from the company. "Little did I know I'd be gone forever, seemingly, but that's how it goes," Jericho added.

Earlier this year, Owens changed his Twitter profile picture to commemorate the five-year anniversary of his "Festival of Friendship" segment with Jericho on the February 13, 2017 episode of "WWE Raw." At the time, Jericho hinted at possibly returning to WWE to confront Owens.

Jericho is reportedly under contract with AEW through 2024, so any talk of his WWE return and subsequent WWE Hall of Fame induction will have to wait a few years. In the meantime, Jericho will confront Daniel Garcia this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" a week after he ambushed his fellow JAS stablemate for shaking hands with Bryan Danielson. There is growing chatter of a Jericho vs. Garcia match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.