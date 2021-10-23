In a new interview with Talksport, AEW star Chris Jericho delved into a conversation around his WWE WrestleMania 33 match against Kevin Owens, something he’s talked about in the past. Vince McMahon was infamously not a fan of this match, and according to Jericho, he even told Owens it “the worst match in WrestleMania history.”

“He told Kevin it was the ‘worst match in WrestleMania history’,” he said with a laugh. “I never heard anything about that. When I came through, Vince [gave me a thumbs up], so I think he was on Kevin’s case at the time,” Jericho explained.

“I think he was going through a phase where he thought maybe Kevin had some extra weight that he wanted him to lose or wasn’t happy with his work as a heel.”

“The demo God” pointed out that legends of WWE like Mick Foley, Vader, and Bam Bam Bigelow were also larger athletes that succeeded in the ring. He put Kevin in the same category as those captivating, heavy performers.

“Kevin is a very unique performer in that he’s amazing and he’s a bigger guy. Who cares? Mick Foley was a bigger guy, Vader was a bigger guy, Bam Bam Bigelow was a bigger guy. Didn’t affect their work. They were still great performers, and Kevin is one of those guys. ”

If what Vince said is true, Jericho is surprised he would go as far as to call it the “worst” of all WrestleMania matches.

“For whatever reason, Vince goes through phases where you just get stuck in his craw and he gets pissed off at anything you do and maybe that was one of his reasons. But yeah… the worst match in WrestleMania history?! I was like ‘have you not seen Giant Gonzalez vs The Undertaker!”

Jericho admitted that these events contributed to his unhappiness in WWE, and led to his subsequent departure to AEW. He notes how his memorable feud with Owens was ultimately meant for a main event match at WrestleMania 33 instead of second on the card.

“It was great. And then the next match we had at the following pay-per-view was amazing as well. I wasn’t happy with that match because they had us on second at that WrestleMania, which was the writing on the wall that they didn’t care about the feud,” Jericho stated. “That was one of the best feuds that was originally meant to lead to the main event of WrestleMania, and then it ends up on second.

“I just knew it was time for me to go. Little did I know I’d be gone forever, seemingly, but that’s how it goes.”