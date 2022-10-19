Chris Jericho Comments On Decision To Re-Sign With AEW

Chris Jericho's decision this week to re-up with AEW for another three years appears to have been an easy one, telling Variety that extending his contract was a no-brainer.

"I guess the simple answer is 'Why not?'" Jericho commented to the trade publication. "Things have been going so well in the company, and I really do feel that this is my company. It's tattooed on my heart, so to speak. I've been here since day one, and there's really no reason not to be here continuing forward."

Jericho was among the company's first major signings back in 2019 and was crowned the inaugural AEW World Champion, winning the title at the promotion's debut pay-per-view All Out in August of that same year.

Jericho has remained a major player in AEW since its inception and has innovated himself yet again to reign as the current Ring of Honor World Champion. His new deal will see the Canadian grappler continue in his onscreen role; right now he is leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society and a frequent commentator on "AEW Rampage." While remaining a mentor for up-and-coming talent behind the scenes, he will also be expanding his responsibilities as both a producer and creative advisor.

"When AEW first started, I think basically it was Chris Jericho and a group of very talented people that might not have been as well known," Jericho said, commenting on the company's growth to this point. "Within three months that changed and now within three years, we've got at least a dozen, maybe two dozen, of our own homegrown stars that came into their own on AEW television."