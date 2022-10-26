AEW Dynamite Closes With Major Turn Involving MJF

MJF is now officially a babyface.

The 10/26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" went off the air with The Firm's W. Morrisey sending MJF through a table with a chokeslam, bringing to a close a wild segment where MJF tried to rescue Jon Moxley from a beatdown at the hands of The Firm.

Earlier in the night, MJF made it clear he'd fire Stokely Hathaway and The Firm if they disobeyed his orders, which were to not attack Moxley following his AEW World Title defense against Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event.

"If Jon Moxley gets past Pentagon tonight, I need him at 110% at Full Gear," MJF had instructed Hathaway. "So him, [William] Regal, and all his weirdo fanboys got no excuses when I beat him in that ring [at Full Gear]. So, you don't go near him, lay a hand on him, or even look at him – or you're fired."

Despite MJF's decree, The Firm proceeded to attack Moxley following his victory over Penta, laying out the AEW World Champion with several chair shots. During the attack, it was revealed that someone barricaded the Blackpool Combat Club's locker room, preventing Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson & Co. from rescuing Moxley.

Thereafter, a conflicted-looking MJF ran down to the ring, pushed every off of Moxley, and proceeded to fire Stokely and The Firm! Almost immediately, Ethan Page nailed MJF with a big boot, and the entire Firm began destroying their former stablemate.

While conventional wisdom suggests MJF is now a babyface, fans on social media believe the angle on this week's "AEW Dynamite" could be part of an elaborate swerve that leads to MJF reverting to his old ways. MJF had similarly teased a babyface turn during his rivalry with CM Punk, especially when he burst into tears on live TV and embraced Punk for a hug after an emotional segment. The very next week, MJF showed his true colors and left Punk a bloody mess in the ring.

MJF has been at odds with The Firm ever since his victory over Wheeler Yuta earlier this month. In the aftermath of that match, MJF prepared to shake hands with Yuta until Lee Moriarity of The Firm ambushed Yuta. The segment ended with an annoyed MJF asking The Firm to not interfere during his matches.