MJF Teases Major Character Change On AEW Dynamite

MJF and Wheeler Yuta share quite a history from their days together in the indies, specifically MLW and Beyond Wrestling, and their mutual respect for one another was on full display during this week's "AEW Dynamite" three-year anniversary special.

In the aftermath of MJF's win over the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) member, Yuta insisted that they shake hands. While MJF initially appeared conflicted, he slowly approached Yuta for a handshake, until Lee Moriarity of The Firm appeared out of nowhere to ambush Yuta. MJF was seemingly taken aback by the post-match events, and even dragged Moriarity away from Yuta. Interestingly, MJF could be heard yelling, "I didn't tell you to do that! What the hell is that?"

Stokely Hathaway, the manager of The Firm, then handed the Dynamite Diamond Ring to MJF, barking orders at the Salt of the Earth to finish off Yuta. However, MJF once again appeared conflicted as he walked gingerly toward Yuta. Just then, William Regal got up from the announce desk and put on his signature brass knuckles, forcing Hathaway and Moriarity to quickly retreat from the ring. Regal and MJF then had a face-off before MJF walked away while shaking his head.

Although MJF teased a character change, fans on social media believe this was likely a case of another misdirection on his part. MJF had similarly teased turning babyface during his feud with CM Punk, especially when he burst into tears on live TV and revealed he was constantly subjected to anti-Semitism and bullying as a child. The very next week, MJF would revert back to his true self and leave Punk a bloody mess in the ring. In hindsight, MJF's babyface promo was a strategic move to soften up Punk and leave him vulnerable ahead of their Dog Collar Match at Revolution.

MJF is expected to have more run-ins with Regal and the rest of the BCC in the coming weeks, as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley prepares to defend his title against "Hangman" Adam Page on October 18. MJF has repeatedly teased cashing in his Casino Chip that night.