MJF broke character in an uncharacteristic promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The 25-year-old wrestler revealed he was constantly bullied as a child, and subjected to racial epithets by his schoolmates. MJF mentioned how professional wrestling was his only motivation to get out of bed every morning.

“I know it’s easy to think that I was raised with a silver spoon in my mouth,” MJF said. “But the fact of the matter is, at one point in my life, the only reason I got out of bed in the morning was because of professional wrestling. Just like all of you, I love professional wrestling. I love AEW!”

On last week’s Dynamite, CM Punk displayed a photo of a young MJF meeting him at an autograph signing, brushing it off as “just another Friday” for him. MJF addressed Punk’s words this week.

“That day meant more to me than just another Friday,” MJF admitted. “Let me go back a little bit in time. In 2007, I’m a 11-year-old boy with a litany of learning disabilities. I have severe ADD, every single day in school for me was hell. The one thing I was good at was football, I tried out for the team, and was one of only two Jewish kids to try out. Shockingly, the coach started me as a linebacker, and that meant everything to me.

“For once, I thought I fit in. And the very next day in school, I see my teammates walking up to me, and I’m excited because for once in my life, I thought I’m going to make friends. Instead, they look angry, and in their hands are rolls of quarters. And all of them decided to throw the quarters at me as hard as they physically could. They said, ‘pick it up, Jew boy. Pick it up.’ I went home, and I cried and cried. I finally stopped because I realized, ‘today’s Friday, and tonight I get to meet my hero CM Punk at an autograph signing.’ CM Punk, the guy I looked up to. That day meant everything to me.

“When I went back home, I made a promise to myself. I wasn’t going to be afraid to speak for myself. I, this 5 foot nothing, ADD-riddled jew boy, was going to become the best in the world.”

MJF would then blame Punk for “burying my dreams” by quitting professional wrestling in 2014. MJF said Punk wasn’t there for the fans when they needed him the most.

As seen in the video below, Punk stepped out and asked a teary-eyed MJF if his story was “real.” MJF walked away from the ring. Punk will wrestle MJF in a Dog Collar Match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

.@The_MJF gets real with us for a minute… We are LIVE with #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/lOZc0xGSVA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

.@CMPunk is now left conflicted after that emotional speech by @The_MJF. Don't miss another minute of #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/aozKBXFqKu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

That was the hardest moment of my life. Thank you. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 24, 2022

