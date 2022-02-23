AEW World Champion Hangman Page is favored to retain his title against Adam Cole at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view, according to betting odds from BetOnline.

Page is presently listed as a -250 (2/5) favorite to remain champion after the March 6 event in Orlando, FL.

Although Page is favored to retain, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker is listed as an underdog in her title defense against Thunder Rosa. As of this writing, Rosa is listed as a -140 favorite to end Baker’s reign at the top of the AEW women’s division.

Meanwhile, CM Punk is a -300 (1/3) favorite to defeat MJF in a Dog Collar Match. The grudge match takes place a little over a month after their match on the February 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF won that bout in Chicago, handing Punk his first-ever loss in AEW.

The betting odds for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match and Triple Threat Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles have yet to be announced. You can click here for our updated card for AEW Revolution.

Below are the updated odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship

Hangman Page (c) -250 (2/5)

Adam Cole +170 (17/10)

AEW Women’s World Championship

Thunder Rosa -140 (5/7)

Britt Baker (c) +100 (1/1)

Dog Collar Match

CM Punk -300 (1/3)

MJF +200 (2/1)

