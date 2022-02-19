The top two title matches are now official for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

It was announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his AEW World Title against Adam Cole at the pay-per-view. Thunder Rosa vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker was also announced.

The 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 6 from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

Winners of a 2/23 Tag Team Battle Royale vs. Winners of a 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. Jurassic Express (c)

Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Winner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Dog Collar Match

CM Punk vs. MJF

Well look here i get to take on Britt Baker and her two stooges at #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/VpAYjmteyn — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) February 19, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]