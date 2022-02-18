Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. There’s a special early start time for tonight’s episode: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

Matches were recorded Wednesday at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Four matches are announced for tonight’s show, including two championship matches.

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

Jay White vs. Trent Beretta

Adam Cole vs. 10

Serena Deeb’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

