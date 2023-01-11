Danhausen: Very Nice, Very Evil Facts About The AEW Star

Danhausen is a really tough wrestler to pin down, both in the ring and as a character. A very nice, very evil native of Detroit, Michigan, Danhausen made his name on the independent scene, both under his real name of Donovan Danhausen and eventually the persona of Danhausen. As he became more comfortable with his character, Danhausen's successes in the ring and with the fans led to an opportunity with Ring of Honor shortly before the company shuttered its doors. Fortunately, even after applying to the wrong company first, Danhausen was able to get his foot in the door with another popular promotion.

Most fans know Danhausen from his work with All Elite Wrestling. He made his debut at "Beach Break" on January 26, 2022, when he appeared from beneath the ring to curse Adam Cole in his "Lights Out" match against Orange Cassidy. Since then, he's mostly been portrayed as a comedy character, much like the early work of his friend Cassidy, teaming up with the Best Friends and having an electric (but short-lived) run with Tazz's son as the tag team HookHausen. However, near the end of 2022, we saw Danhausen evolve, showing flashes of a more evil and less nice side to the character. Let's take a look back at this demonic wrestler, from his origins as a regular guy to the rictus-grinned enigma we have today.