Danhausen Is 'No Longer Fulfilled' Following AEW Loss

Danhausen suffered a loss at the hands of QT Marshall on a Halloween-themed episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" this week, and it's left him questioning how satisfied he is with what he's doing currently. The mysterious wrestler took to Twitter to respond to Marshall gloating about the victory, providing an ominous message about his future.

"My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled," Danhausen tweeted, tagging AEW's Twitter account. "Satisfy me. My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me."

For the most part, Danhausen has enjoyed success throughout his AEW career to this point, working alongside the Best Friends to help curse their rivals while competing in tag team and singles action regularly. He also thrived during an unlikely alliance with HOOK, which led to the Hookhausen tag team being created, though that appears to be a thing of the past.

While Danhausen is seen as a comedic character, during his time on the independent scene, he was sometimes portrayed in a much darker manner. Recently, Danhausen has been teasing the idea that a change could be coming to his gimmick, which could spell the end to the "Very Nice, Very Evil" attitude. While fans are still enjoying his current presentation, a more serious and darker gimmick could lead to different opportunities for him as a wrestler, which might just satisfy the former Ring Of Honor star.