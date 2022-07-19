The nickname ‘Ass Boys’ is something that has become incredibly popular with wrestling fans when referring to Austin and Colten Gunn, and Danhausen is the one that often gets credited for creating that. But is that really the case?

According to AEW star Peter Avalon during an interview with “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” he was “the one that dubbed them Ass Boys,” which is something that a lot of people are not aware of. This took place on an episode of AEW “Dark,” which is available to be seen online for those who want proof.

“There’s a promo way before [Danhausen], it was me and Shawn Spears wrestling against Austin and Billy. Colten wasn’t there yet, and being the Librarian, I got to talk on the mic, and I forgot what I said exactly,” he recalled. “But I was like, ‘Billy, Billy Gunn and son. What does that make you, the Ass Boy?’ There were “Ass Boy” chants going on and everything, it was cool, it was fun. I have posted it. It was on Dark and I posted it on my Twitter.”

Avalon has been able to work against Billy Gunn previously in tag team action, but he was supposed to have a singles match with him until he got stranded at the Dallas airport.

“I lost out on having a one-on-one match with Billy Gunn. So, Dallas, I have heat with Dallas … I don’t know if it’ll happen now. I would love it. I was ready,” Peter Avalon said.

Avalon has also recently provided clarification in regards to his AEW status after some belief that he was no longer with the company, he made it crystal clear that he is still employed by AEW, stating “there’s more to life than just Dynamite and Rampage.”

