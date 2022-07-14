Peter Avalon has been with AEW since the middle of 2019 and competed on the Fight for the Fallen Buy-In against Sonny Kiss. However, Avalon has not been seen on AEW TV much recently, last wrestling on “AEW Dynamite” on March 2nd in the AEW World Tag Team title number one contendership Casino Battle Royal, which was won by the Young Bucks. Since then, he’s been seen exclusively on YouTube shows “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation.”

While on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” Avalon, a 13-year veteran, clarified his status within AEW.

“I’m still there,” Avalon said. “There’s more to life than just ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Rampage’ … They’re doing their thing, so I’m going to do my thing.”

Avalon started out in AEW sporting a librarian gimmick alongside Leva Bates. The pair didn’t find much success, and Avalon eventually changed up his character and became “Pretty” Peter Avalon. He’s currently aligned with JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth, and Cezar Bononi in a faction known as The Wingmen. No one in that faction has found success in championships as yet, but the group has been featured on multiple episodes of “Dark” during their time together. Most recently, the group has been frequently seen battling the Dark Order — Avalon teamed with fellow Wingmen stablemate Cezar Bononi to take on the Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver in a losing effort on the June 21 edition of “Dark.”

Avalon also continues to do work outside of AEW, most recently for the United Wrestling Network.

