Peter Avalon wants to see himself and The Wingmen return to AEW’s main television programs. Avalon says he’s been coming up with ideas to get the group on Dynamite or Rampage.

“Of course I want it,” Avalon told Denise Salcedo. “And we have pitched things. I think The Wingmen are perfect for Dynamite and Rampage. And of course, I think I am perfect for any kind of television… so of course, I want to be on it, we’ve pitched things of course.

“But we’re there, we’re ready, we’re able and capable and ready,” Avalon continued. “I know how it works, I know what the business is and it’s a wild time in the business. Tony (Khan) has got a lot of new toys that he wants to play with and feature on his shelf so yeah I’ll get mine.”

Peter Avalon’s last appearance on Dynamite was on an episode last February. Avalon and Cezar Bononi lost a tag team match to Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson.

The Wingmen formed last year. The faction consists of Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi, and JD Drake. The Wingmen have become regulars on AEW’s Dark and Dark: Elevation YouTube shows. Avalon indicated the group is happy with its role on those shows.

“I think it’s extremely important,” Avalon said. “I think Tony Khan knows it’s important because that’s where you will get a lot of your matches that will pad your record to go up to TV to look impressive. It adds depth to a lot of the wrestlers and characters.”

Peter Avalon is one of the longest-tenured members of the AEW roster. He made his AEW debut at Fight for The Fallen in 2019. Initially, he was paired with Leva Bates as “The Librarians”. He later transitioned to the character of “Pretty” Peter Avalon.

h/t to Denise Salcedo for the transcriptions of the quotes in this article

