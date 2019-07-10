Peter Avalon vs. Sonny Kiss has been announced for the AEW Fight for the Fallen "Buy In" pre-show on Saturday night.

As noted, "The Buy In" pre-show will begin at 7:45pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel this Saturday night. The Fight for the Fallen main card will then begin at 8:15pm ET, for free on BR Live.

Fight for the Fallen takes place this Saturday, July 13 from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below is the updated card:

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon and Rey Fenix

Chris Jericho will have a live mic

The Buy In Pre-show

MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc

Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates