Four new All Elite Wrestling signings have been revealed in the latest episode of the "Being The Elite" series, seen above.

AEW has signed the following talents:

* Private Party - tag team from New York City from House of Glory

* Peter Avalon - heel wrestler from California, mainly Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

* Leva Bates - the former Blue Pants of WWE NXT

Regarding Bates and Avalon, the storyline is that The Young Bucks believe Avalon is The Librarian character that has played out on Twitter while Cody Rhodes is going with Bates as The Librarian.

You can see tweets on Bates and Avalon below:

Leva Bates is the one and only #TheLibrarian pic.twitter.com/Nm7DInMzaa — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 22, 2019