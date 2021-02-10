Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Below is the current lineup:
* Ryan Nemeth vs. PAC
* World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed
* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon
* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Joey Janela
* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and KENTA vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a “Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes” match
* Tony Schiavone to interview Sting
* Hangman Page will speak