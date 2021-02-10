Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Ryan Nemeth vs. PAC

* World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Joey Janela

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and KENTA vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a “Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes” match

* Tony Schiavone to interview Sting

* Hangman Page will speak